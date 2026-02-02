NL Regiment blanked by Moncton Wildcats on Sunday

News, Sports February 2nd, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment were blanked 3-0 by the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday evening at Avenue Centre. Brayden Robertson-Palmer got Moncton on the board inside three minutes before Teddy Mutryn doubled their advantage midway through the first period to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Liam Bursaw made it 3-0 Moncton four minutes into the middle frame and netminder Rudy Guimond turned away all 35 shots he faced from the Regiment as the league leaders held on for a 3-0 final.

Newfoundland resume their road trip in Nova Scotia on Wednesday night against the Halifax Mooseheads.