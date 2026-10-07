Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra CEO concluding his tenure at the end of the year

Arts & Entertainment, News October 7th, 2026

Following a decade of celebrated leadership with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra (NSO), Hugh Donnan will be concluding his tenure as Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2026.

Donnan joined the NSO in 2016 and has led the organization through a period of significant growth and evolution. He said it has been an extraordinary privilege to serve the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra and to work alongside so many talented musicians, staff, volunteers, partners and supporters.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and excited about what lies ahead for the organization,” Donnan said.

While Hugh was CEO, the NSO was recognized with The Board of Trade for the Marketing and Promotional Achievement Award in 2018, and the Resilience award in 2021. In addition, the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra won the 2021 Arts Achievement Award recipient, granted by ArtsNL. The orchestra continued to professionalize throughout Hugh’s tenure, and achieved its first collective agreements with the NSO Musicians (NL Musicians’ Association – AFM Local 820).

Hugh has previously served as Vice-Chair of Orchestras Canada, becoming Board President in 2026.

NSO has not announced who will replace Donnan, but did say the incoming CEO will work collaboratively with the Music Director, Board, musicians, staff and community partners to advance the NSO’s artistic vision, financial sustainability, audience development, and community impact.

Donnan will remain in the role during the transition while the Board conducts a search for his successor. Donnan will be moving on to another opportunity which will be announced in the coming weeks.