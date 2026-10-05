Newfoundland Regiment finish homestand on winning note; back-to-back OT thrillers at Mary Brown’s Centre

News, Sports October 5th, 2026

It was an incredible weekend for the Newfoundland Regiment with back-to-back overtime wins in front of the hometown crowd. And now, Newfoundland has won four of its first six games, with overtime magic becoming a bit of a trademark.

For the second straight day, the Regiment and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies needed extra time to settle the score. Sunday afternoon, after 60 minutes of hockey, the Regiment needed extra time for the win -0 with Maddex Marmulak scoring the winner just 26 seconds into overtime. It was his second goal of the night.

Less than 24 hours earlier it was Louis-Francois Belanger who scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

And now, the Regiment hit the road for the first time this season. Seven straight games away from home begin Wednesday night against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Then it’s back home with 26 games remaining at the Mary Brown’s Centre.