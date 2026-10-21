Newfoundland Regiment crack CHL Top 10 rankings

News, Sports October 21st, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment are making their mark on the national hockey scene, earning a spot in the Canadian Hockey League’s Top 10 rankings for the first time this season.

The Regiment debuted at number 10 in the CHL’s Week 5 rankings for 2026-27 after putting together three straight wins to take over first place in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.

Newfoundland improved to 9-3-1-0 with an impressive week that included a 2-0 shutout of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, followed by a second straight victory over the same team, before closing out the weekend with a 4-2 win over Drummondville.

Louis-Antoine Denault delivered the shutout in the opening game, while Louis-François Bélanger scored twice. Benjamin Veitch and Tyson Goguen also produced two-goal performances during the two-game sweep of Baie-Comeau, continuing to lead the way for a Regiment team that is gaining momentum early in the season.

The club will look to build on that success this weekend when it hosts the Victoriaville Tigres for a pair of games at Mary Brown’s Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The CHL ranking is an exciting milestone for the young franchise and another sign that the Regiment are quickly establishing themselves as a team to watch among Canada’s top junior hockey clubs.