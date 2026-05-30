NEWS

News

Newfoundland Horticultural Society spring flower show taking place this weekend at the Botanical Garden

News

Members of the Newfoundland Horticultural Society will be displaying a selection of the flowers that are currently blooming in their home gardens for a spring flower show today and Sunday.

The show will take place Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and admission is free. At 1:00 p.m. on both days of the flower show, there will be a free learn how to floral design tutorial.

The flower show aims to showcase the beauty that grows within our own gardens.

Related Articles

John Hutton, remembered as N.L. ‘rock and roll royalty’, passes away
Read more
Man with $8,000 in fines ticketed for driving while suspended, vehicle impounded
Read more
Another big country star, Keith Urban to headline the Churchill Park Music Festival on July 24
Read more
Fuel prices see minor drop overnight
Read more
Back to top