Newfoundland Horticultural Society spring flower show taking place this weekend at the Botanical Garden

News May 30th, 2026

Members of the Newfoundland Horticultural Society will be displaying a selection of the flowers that are currently blooming in their home gardens for a spring flower show today and Sunday.

The show will take place Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and admission is free. At 1:00 p.m. on both days of the flower show, there will be a free learn how to floral design tutorial.

The flower show aims to showcase the beauty that grows within our own gardens.