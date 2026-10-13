Newfoundland and Labrador teams fall just short of podium at soccer nationals; Holy Cross men finish fourth as Jake Warren wins inaugural Judi Kelloway Award

News, Sports October 13th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador teams wrapped up competition at the Canada Soccer National Championships over the weekend, delivering strong performances on home soil but narrowly missing out on the podium in several divisions.

The championships were held in St. John’s, Ottawa and Surrey, with St. John’s, Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South welcoming players, coaches and supporters from across the country.

The defending Jubilee Trophy champions, Holy Cross Nutra Holdings, finished fourth overall after another strong tournament, while Holy Cross Kirby Group placed eighth in the Challenge Cup competition. Feildians finished seventh in the Jubilee Trophy.

In youth competition, the St. John’s boys under-17 team came so close to a medal, falling 3-2 to Northwest Winnipeg in the bronze medal game to finish fourth overall. Mount Pearl placed 11th in the boys under-17 division.

The St. John’s girls under-17 team finished fifth, while Paradise placed 11th. In the under-15 divisions, St. John’s finished eighth in the boys competition, and Conception Bay South placed 10th among the girls.

Despite falling short of the podium, the provincial representatives delivered competitive performances against some of the country’s top teams, showcasing the strength of Newfoundland and Labrador soccer.

One of the weekend’s highlights came at the conclusion of the Challenge Trophy tournament, when Holy Cross player Jake Warren received the inaugural Judi Kelloway Award – “Spirit of the National Championships.”

The award recognizes a senior male and female player who demonstrate determination and sportsmanship throughout an extended playing career.

Warren has been a fixture in Newfoundland and Labrador soccer for more than two decades, making his first appearance at a national tournament in 2004. He remains a key contributor for Holy Cross and has earned multiple all-star and MVP honours, along with being named the province’s Player of the Decade.

The award honours Judi Kelloway, a longtime chair of the national competitions committee who has volunteered with the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association in numerous roles. Kelloway is an Honorary Life Member of the NLSA and a member of its Hall of Fame.