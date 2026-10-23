Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation selects operators for new supportive housing programs

News, Politics October 23rd, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has selected two operators to provide transitional and supportive housing in St. John’s as Horizons at 106 prepares to close by the end of this year.

Stella’s Circle will provide moderate case management and in-home support for 25 people at a cost of approximately $1.3 million annually for three years. Bensaid Services will provide intensive case management and 24/7 staffing for 20 people, costing about $2.2 million annually over the same period.

The combined annual cost of the two contracts is approximately $3.5 million, compared with $14.5 million spent operating Horizons at 106 in 2025-26.

NLHC says all 45 current residents of Horizons at 106 will be accommodated through the new programs or temporarily housed in NLHC homes while a longer-term model is developed.

Minister Chris Tibbs is scheduled to meet with media this morning to provide more details.