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Newdock appoints Jared Newcombe as Chief Executive Officer

News

Newdock, St. John’s Dockyard announced the appointment of Jared Newcombe as Chief Executive Officer.

Jared brings more than 30 years of Canadian marine and shipbuilding experience, including serving as CEO and COO at Davie and as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at Ontario Shipyards. His appointment strengthens Newdock’s leadership as the company builds on its established ship repair business and advances Project Oqwatn, a major expansion of its St. John’s operations.

Attached for your consideration are:

• The full, long-form press release

• The Newdock logo

• A photo of Jared at Newdock

Newdock is majority-owned by Qalipu First Nation and Membertou, together with Horizon Naval Engineering.

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