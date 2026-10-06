New Portugal Cove Road roundabout to close overnight

News October 6th, 2026

To facilitate surface asphalt paving, the new roundabout at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road, Airport Heights Drive and Major’s Path will be closed overnight.

The closure runs from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

Traffic to and from the Airport Heights Drive area and the St. John’s International Airport will be detoured via the Trans-Canada Highway, Torbay Road, Major’s Path, Airport Road, Craig Dobbin’s Way, and Portugal Cove Road.

Meanwhile, traffic to and from the Airport Heights Drive area will be detoured via Viscount Street. Both Trans-Canada Highway ramps to northbound Portugal Cove Road will be closed.

Detour signage will be in place. Motorists are asked to follow all posted signage, barricades and directions from on-site personnel.