New MRI scanners to be unveiled at Ambulatory Health Hub in St. John’s

News April 21st, 2026

Health officials and government leaders will unveil a new set of MRI scanners at the Ambulatory Health Hub today.

The province, alongside the Health Care Foundation and NL Health Services, is hosting an event this morning at 10:30 a.m. to showcase the newly installed MRI units. The scanners are expected to improve access to advanced medical imaging and help reduce wait times for patients across the province.

NTV News will have more details tonight at 6PM on the NTV Evening Newshour.