New initiative to support respectful municipal governance to be led by MNL, Professional Municipal Administrators

News November 3rd, 2026

The Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, today announced $75,000 for Phase One of the Community Respect Initiative, a new multi-year project led by Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador and the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Community Respect Initiative will build a clearer understanding of the harassment, discrimination, intimidation, and personal attacks facing municipal leaders, staff and community members, and identify practical tools to strengthen respectful participation and engagement in local government.

Provincial and territorial ministers responsible for local governance have identified addressing harassment and code of conduct concerns as key priorities across Canada. These issues can affect safety and contribute to stress and burnout.

To respond, the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador formed a working group to identify solutions and supports for municipalities in the province.

Financial support for the Community Respect Initiative is provided through the department’s Special Assistance Grant Program, and the initiative will roll out in three phases:

Phase One (2026-27): Engagement, research, and baseline evaluation.

Phase Two (2027-28): Development of awareness campaigns, supports and training resources.

Phase Three (2028-29): Evaluation and planning for future actions.

Phase One will gather data, engage stakeholders, and lay the foundation for long-term action in the phases ahead.

This investment reflects the Provincial Government’s commitment to healthy, inclusive and resilient communities, where respectful engagement and strong local leadership can thrive throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.