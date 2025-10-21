New Ambulatory Health Hub begins operations today

Health

The new ambulatory health hub at Unity Health Centre, located on Stavanger Drive in the former Costco building, will open to patients today.

Patients and clients with appointment letters are asked to confirm the location of their appointment.

The site will provide general and internal medicine, general surgery, total joint assessment clinic/bariatric optimization clinic, eye clinic, plastic surgery outpatient clinic, endocrine clinic, thrombosis, adult outpatient anticoagulation management services, cardiac diagnostics, and medical imaging. Starting on Monday, November 3, orthopedics and audiology will also operate from the site.

Free parking is available for patients and staff.

Some outpatient services will remain at the Health Sciences Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital. In addition, some on-call medicine and surgery specialist clinics, as well as ear, nose and throat clinics, and rheumatology services, will remain at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital.

