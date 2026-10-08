Netflix’s ‘Below,’ filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador, premieres on Thursday

Arts & Entertainment, News October 8th, 2026

A new Netflix thriller filmed entirely in Newfoundland and Labrador is premiering today.

‘Below’ stars Josh Hartnett and is set in a small Newfoundland fishing community. The six-part series follows a family and their community as they face a mysterious threat emerging from the ocean.

The series was filmed across Newfoundland and Labrador, showcasing the province’s coastal landscapes and communities. Hartnett stars as fisherman Calvin Penney, who is drawn into the mystery as strange events begin unfolding around the water.

The excitement has reached well beyond the island. Last week, a massive digital billboard in New York’s Times Square featured Hartnett promoting Newfoundland and Labrador as part of Netflix’s campaign for the series. The tongue-in-cheek advertisement invited people to visit the province, joking that its fishermen look like Hartnett.