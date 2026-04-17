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NDP leader speaking to media about former premier’s political donations

News, Politics

NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn will be speaking to the media this morning to address the latest revelations that Danny Williams donated more than $46,000 to the PC Party during the election – a contribution Williams himself says helped “stop the MOU.”

Dinn will speak to what this raises about political influence in the province, and why the Liberals have no credibility when it comes to big-money donations and backroom handouts.

NTV’s Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more this evening.

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