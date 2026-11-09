NAPE calls out Premier Wakeham’s ‘dismissive attitude’ toward accountability and free press

News November 9th, 2026

NAPE is calling on Premier Tony Wakeham and his cabinet to stop attacking local journalists and be more accountable to the public.

In a statement, NAPE President Jerry Earle says elected officials have a responsibility to answer questions from the media, not just speak when they have something to announce.

The union’s comments follow a recent controversy in which a government minister accused a local media outlet of not telling the truth. Wakeham later defended his government’s approach to media availability, saying he and his ministers would speak to reporters when they have something to share.

Earle says journalists play an important role in democracy by asking tough questions and holding those in power accountable.

NAPE is urging the Premier and his ministers to engage openly and honestly with the media, saying workers across the province deserve answers on issues including affordability, health-care staffing shortages and safety in schools.