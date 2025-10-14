NEWS

News

My New St. John’s Expo returns today

News

The St. John’s Local Immigration Partnership will host its fifth annual My New St. John’s Expo today, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market on Freshwater Road. Admission is free.

The event aims to connect newcomers with community organizations, programs, and services that can help them settle in the city. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local leaders, learn about available supports, and build new connections within the community.

Two information sessions will also be offered during the Expo:

  • Pathway to Cultural Intelligence (1:00 to 2:00 p.m.) — Presented by the Association for New Canadians, this workshop explores how cultural understanding can help build stronger, more inclusive communities.
  • Employment Plan in Action – Building Your Career Path in Canada (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.) — Hosted by AMAL Unite and Empower, this session helps newcomers set career goals and develop effective job search strategies.

Related Articles

Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association celebrates excellence at 30th Annual Cold Harvest Conference
Read more
St. John’s postpones municipal election until Oct. 8 amid postal strike
Read more
Elections NL provides details on how displaced electors in Conception Bay North can vote
Read more
Chris de Burgh returning to St. John’s April 4th as part of 50th anniversary tour
Read more
Man facing numerous charges following incident at local daycare
Read more
Back to top