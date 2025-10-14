My New St. John’s Expo returns today

News October 14th, 2025

The St. John’s Local Immigration Partnership will host its fifth annual My New St. John’s Expo today, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market on Freshwater Road. Admission is free.

The event aims to connect newcomers with community organizations, programs, and services that can help them settle in the city. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local leaders, learn about available supports, and build new connections within the community.

Two information sessions will also be offered during the Expo:

Pathway to Cultural Intelligence (1:00 to 2:00 p.m.) — Presented by the Association for New Canadians, this workshop explores how cultural understanding can help build stronger, more inclusive communities.

Employment Plan in Action – Building Your Career Path in Canada (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.) — Hosted by AMAL Unite and Empower, this session helps newcomers set career goals and develop effective job search strategies.