Multiple trucks hit moose near Port Blandford

News September 5th, 2025

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a moose-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening near Port Blandford.

At 9:09 p.m. on September 4, Clarenville RCMP and the Port Blandford Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on the TCH near the exit to Port Blandford involving multiple vehicles and a moose.

Police learned that a commercial tractor trailer struck and killed a moose. Three eastbound pickup trucks then further collided with the remains of the dead moose. One of those vehicles overturned and was found its side down an embankment.

The occupants of all vehicles involved were assessed at the scene by NL Health Services emergency medical personnel. No injuries were reported to police.

This multi-vehicle collision prompted a temporary closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions to allow police to investigate and clear the scene from damaged vehicles and debris.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador reminds all motorists that moose continue to be on the move. Drivers are urged to remain alert, drive with caution and watch for moose along all our roadways.