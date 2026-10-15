Mount Pearl issues emergency water conservation order

News October 15th, 2026

The City of Mount Pearl is asking residents north of Torbay Road to reduce water consumption due to emergency repairs and ongoing work at the pumphouse off Farrell Drive near the Topsail Road intersection.

Effective immediately, residents and businesses are asked to limit water use to essential purposes only. Residents are asked not to water lawns, gardens, trees, or landscaping, wash vehicles, boats, trailers, or recreational vehicles, and operate decorative fountains or other non-essential water features. Residents are also encouraged to take shorter showers, run dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads, and repair leaking faucets and toilets where possible

The City of Mount Pearl has issued an Emergency Water Conservation Order for residents and businesses in the following areas north of Topsail Road:

• Ambassador Place

• Aspenwood Place

• Badger Place

• Baffin Drive

• Blamey Place

• Brant Drive

• Brodie Street

• Castlehaven Place

• Chambers Cove Avenue

• Champlain Crescent

• Dunluce Crescent

• Dunrobin Street

• Elmcliffe Street

• Farrell Drive

• Finlaystone Drive

• Frobisher Avenue

• Frontenac Avenue

• Galway Crescent

• Hillhurst Street

• Holden Street

• Hubbard Place

• Ingerman Street

• Iron Springs Road

• Kelburn Place

• Lady Anne Place

• Larson Street

• Lasalle Drive

• Lawn Point Avenue

• Macroom Place

• Maisonneuve Drive

• Masonic Park / Masonic Drive

• Moffatt Road (above Selkirk Drive)

• Montclair Street

• Mount Carson Avenue (above civic #30)

• Nash Crescent

• Pollux Drive (above Wilkes Avenue)

• Selkirk Drive

• Simcoe Drive

• St. Lawrence Place

• Stonefield Place

• Tavenor Place

• Wyatt Boulevard