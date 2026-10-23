NEWS

News

Most government websites and online services restored

News

Most Provincial Government websites and online services have now been restored. The Provincial Government websites and some online services had been temporarily taken offline as a precautionary measure following a newly disclosed global cybersecurity vulnerability.

As a precaution, technical teams reviewed the vulnerability and implemented any necessary changes. The Province says they have not identified any cybersecurity incidents related to this issue and continue to monitor our systems.

Some links or pages may remain temporarily unavailable as services are fully restored. The Provincial Government appreciates the public’s patience on this matter.   

Related Articles

Collision Clinic now accepting applications for 23rd annual Enriching Lives Car Giveaway Program
Read more
RSV vaccination clinics for seniors 75 and older to begin across the province
Read more
Biometrics collection services coming to Labrador in 2027
Read more
Carbonear man takes home $1M Lotto Max win
Read more
Landmarks, workplaces across Canada will light up on October 15 for disability inclusion in employment
Read more
Back to top