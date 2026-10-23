Most government websites and online services restored

News October 23rd, 2026

Most Provincial Government websites and online services have now been restored. The Provincial Government websites and some online services had been temporarily taken offline as a precautionary measure following a newly disclosed global cybersecurity vulnerability.

As a precaution, technical teams reviewed the vulnerability and implemented any necessary changes. The Province says they have not identified any cybersecurity incidents related to this issue and continue to monitor our systems.

Some links or pages may remain temporarily unavailable as services are fully restored. The Provincial Government appreciates the public’s patience on this matter.