Mole Mobile tour brings skin cancer screenings to St. John’s, Placentia over the weekend

News September 5th, 2026

The Mole Mobile is hard at work for skin cancer screenings in St. John’s and Placentia this weekend. As of lunchtime on Saturday dermatologists had already met with dozens of patients, even detecting two lesions that are suspicious for melanoma, which will be followed up by the doctors clinic.

The Mole Mobile is the first initiative of its kind in Canada. These mobile skin cancer screening units are transforming how care is delivered by bringing access directly to communities. Screenings will take place across the country, where visitors will also receive education on self-examinations and sun protection practices to help reduce their risk of melanoma and other skin cancers.

Since its launch in 2023, the Mole Mobile has screened thousands of Canadians and identified a significant number of suspicious lesions and melanomas:

2025: 8,289 patients screened | 985 suspicious lesions | 222 melanomas identified across four provinces

8,289 patients screened | 985 suspicious lesions | 222 melanomas identified across four provinces 2024: 2,356 assessments conducted, identifying 1,392 high-risk individuals (BC + QC)

2,356 assessments conducted, identifying 1,392 high-risk individuals (BC + QC) 2023: 4,078 patients screened across 42 Ontario communities, identifying 772 suspicious lesions