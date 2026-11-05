Missed breast screening appointments reduced by 67 per cent with implementation of Carrick

Health, News November 5th, 2026

Fewer people are missing their mammograms in Newfoundland and Labrador. Since mid-November 2025, NL Health Services’ provincial breast screening program has used Carrick, a patient communication platform built in St. John’s, to send automated text reminders to approximately 30,000 patients. Over that time, missed appointments have dropped by 67% and screening capacity has increased by 10%.

“The text messaging platform has great benefits for our patients and our staff, creating a process that is easy to follow and allows for a more streamlined booking system,” said Greg Doyle, Provincial Manager of the Breast Screening Program, NL Health Services. “Bringing texting, phone calls and voicemail together gave the program a multi-modal communication channel that changed how patients reach us and how staff manage conversations. That all-in-one approach has been key to the success the breast screening program has had since Carrick was implemented.”

With Carrick, patients can confirm, cancel, reschedule or ask questions by text or phone, and staff manage every response from a single inbox. Patients can also leave voicemails, which are transcribed and summarized for staff in that same inbox so patients can be triaged more quickly. No app download is required.

“The breast screening results show what can happen when we make it easier for patients to connect with the health-care system,” said Josh Taylor, Founder and CEO of Carrick. “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with NL Health Services and the teams who have embraced new ways of reaching patients. Better patient engagement isn’t just about communication. It can improve access, reduce barriers and help health-care programs make better use of the capacity they already have. That’s the kind of impact we built Carrick to deliver.”

The results come during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when the program typically sees more people reach out to book a screening. The main benefit of breast screening is early detection, which may improve outcomes for people diagnosed with breast cancer. People between 40 and 74 years of age can self-refer and book an appointment at an NL Health Services location. A doctor’s referral is not required.