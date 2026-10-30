Ministers Parrott and Petten to launch province-wide Red Tape Reduction Consultations

News, Politics October 30th, 2026

Lloyd Parrott, Minister of Government Services and Minister of Red Tape Reduction, and Barry Petten, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, will launch province-wide red tape reduction consultations this morning.

The launch will take place at the Alt Hotel, 125 Water Street, St. John’s, in the Indigo Room, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The ministers will be joined by Anna Cook, Chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Board of Trade, Brandon Ellis, Vice President of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Galgay, Director of Legislative Affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Newfoundland and Labrador, and Isabelle Fry, Vice President of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador.

The launch highlights a partnership and shared commitment between the provincial government, businesses and municipalities to identify opportunities to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers, improve service delivery, strengthen industry competitiveness and support economic growth throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary is covering the story and will have more this evening.