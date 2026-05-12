Minister Wall to announce supports for foster families and kinship carers

News May 12th, 2026

The provincial government is set to announce new support for foster families and kinship carers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Honourable Joedy Wall, Minister of Social Supports and Well-Being, will outline the new measures tomorrow morning. The support comes as part of investments included in Budget 2026.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 90 O’Leary Avenue, Suite 211, in St. John’s.

Minister Wall will be joined by Kelli Hodder, Executive Director of Foster Families Newfoundland and Labrador.