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MHA criticizing Marine Atlantic appointment decision

News, Politics

Burgeo-La Poile MHA Michael King is criticizing the federal government’s recent appointment of the Chair of the Board of Marine Atlantic, who resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

As an important economic driver for this province, King says he believes there are many qualified people in Newfoundland and Labrador with local knowledge to support the growth of the Crown corporation.

MHA King is calling on Newfoundland and Labrador’s seven MP’s to speak up about the decision.


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