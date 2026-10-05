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Metrobus reducing service due to operational challenges

Business, News

Beginning October 26th, 2026, Metrobus will be reducing weekday service on some routes due to current operaIonal challenges. Routes 9, 11, and 23 will be reduced to 60-minute frequency on weekdays. Routes 14 and 18 will only offer 30-minute frequency during morning and afternoon peak hours. Service on the weekend will not change.

Metrobus is experiencing recruitment challenges, paricularly for mechanics and transit operators. Staff shortages in the maintenance department are affectng its ability to maintain the number of buses required for current service levels, making these reductions necessary.

Additional service was added to routes 9, 11, 18 and 23 in September as part of the capital city’s commitment to improving transit frequency and achieving a minimum of 30-minute service throughout the network.

“We know customers welcomed the increased frequency and that reversing these improvements so soon after their introduction is disappointing,” says Judy Powell, General Manager of Metrobus. “We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our customers and employees. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenges.”

Metrobus and the city says they remain committed to improving transit frequency and recruitment is a top priority.

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