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Mental Health Awareness Week

Health, News

It’s a time to connect with your community, and yourself. National Mental Health Awareness Week starts today, and the Canadian Mental Health Association is encouraging everyone to support well-being. May 4-10 is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Week this year, and the Canadian Mental Health Association say too many people are feeling alone across the country.

This week, the organization is inviting people across Canada to come together. They believe that social connection is essential to overall health and well-being, and it’s important for everyone to recognize the role we all play in supporting mental health through connection.

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