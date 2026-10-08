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Memorial University launches next phase of campus art projects

News

Amid the learning and development taking place at Memorial University, beautification of its multi-campus environment is also underway.

The pan-university Beautification Committee is sharing some of its latest news. The Street Art Wall Project, located next to Macpherson College on the St. John’s campus, has concluded. Street art and tagging are no longer permitted.

Committee funding is being re-invested in the next phase of the Indigenous mural, located between the Science, Music and Math buildings on the St. John’s campus. Artist Kelsey Street will lead the artist-student collaboration in 2027.

Artist selection for a new balcony artwork installation at Grenfell Campus’s Fine Arts building in Corner Brook will take place this fall. And a large artwork by artist Glenn Gear has been installed at Labrador Campus’s Pye Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for all to enjoy.

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