Memorial University hosting open house in St. John’s for prospective students 

News October 29th, 2026

Memorial University is opening its doors today to prospective students and their families, with an open house designed to help them explore what the university has to offer.

The event runs from 4:30 until 8:30 tonight at the Whale Atrium in the Core Science Facility.

High school students, parents and future undergraduate students can learn more about degree programs, campus life, on-campus accommodations and scholarship opportunities.

There will also be a chance to explore the campus and connect with faculty, staff and current students to get a better sense of the Memorial experience.

Those attending can enjoy a complimentary meal at R. Gushue Dining Hall before exploring the campus.

Registration is recommended. A full event schedule is available online.