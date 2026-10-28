Memorial University hosting open house for prospective students

News October 28th, 2026

Memorial University is hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 29, for interested high school students, parents/guardians and future undergraduate students.

The event is happening at the whale atrium in the Core Science Facility from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Those attending can enjoy a complimentary meal in residence at R. Gushue Dining Hall before exploring campus, connecting with faculty, staff and students.

Guests will learn about degree program options, campus life, on-campus accommodations, scholarships and more.

Registration is recommended. A full event schedule is available online.