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Memorial University employee assaulted in office on St. John’s campus

Justice, News

A Memorial University employee was assaulted Friday afternoon while working in their office on the St. John’s campus, the university posted on social media.

The incident did not happen in a student residence building. The university says the employee is safe at home and being offered supports. The RNC is investigating, and Memorial’s Campus Enforcement and Patrol (CEP) is supporting their efforts. That will include an increased CEP presence across St. John’s campus.

Video footage of a person of interest has been provided to the RNC to assist in their ongoing investigation. Members of the Memorial community and visitors to campus are being advised of this incident so they are aware and can take appropriate precautions while on campus alone.

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