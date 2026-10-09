Memorial hockey game held to remember daughter and father, who died in a collision

News, Sports October 9th, 2026

A memorial hockey game was held on Thursday night between the Celtic Fury and the Arctic Storm to remember Stacey-Lynn Kenny and her father Corey Kenny, who died in a collision on Route 10 back in June.

Prior to the game, held at Paradise Double Ice Complex, there was a special unveiling of Stacey-Lynn’s jersey, which was presented to the family and the Kenny Cup, the WJAHL championship cup, named in honour of Stacey-Lynn. It will be awarded annually.

All of the money raised will go directly to the Gathering Place in honour of Stacey-Lynn and her father.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings will have more tonight on the NTV Evening News Hour.