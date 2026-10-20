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Mayor of Cartwright stepping down after seven years on council

News

The mayor of Cartwright is stepping down, citing the time and energy required to lead the Southern Labrador community.

Shawn Holwell’s resignation as mayor and town councillor took effect October 19th. Holwell says he’s spent about seven years on council, while also volunteering with community organizations and working full time.

He says the responsibilities of local government are substantial, and believes small communities need more support to address their needs. Holwell says Cartwright has reasons to be optimistic, including mineral exploration and tourism opportunities, but those initiatives require time and attention he can no longer commit.

He thanked residents for the opportunity to serve, saying his decision to step away doesn’t change how much he cares about his hometown.

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