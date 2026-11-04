Health

Health

Masks now mandatory at healthcare facilities

Health, News

Masks are once again mandatory at Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services facilities.

The change in requirements, which came into effect 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, follows an increase in respiratory illnesses across the province.

Masks are required for healthcare workers, volunteers and visitors in all areas where patients are present, as well as well as inpatient, ambulatory care and long term care facilities.

The masking requirement is anticipated to end March 31, 2027.

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