Mary Walsh to headline Salvation Army fundraiser in St. John’s Nov. 18

News October 17th, 2026

The Salvation Army’s annual Hope in the City breakfast is returning to St. John’s next month, with acclaimed comedian and entertainer Mary Walsh serving as keynote speaker. The event will take place Nov. 18 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Delta Hotels Conference Centre, raising funds to support vulnerable individuals and families across the community.

Money raised through the breakfast helps provide essential services, including food assistance, emergency support, safe shelter, programs for children, addiction recovery services and employment support.

The Salvation Army says the fundraiser helps ensure individuals and families facing hardship can access support throughout the year, not just during the holiday season.

Walsh, a well-known Canadian entertainer and advocate for mental health and addiction awareness, will also headline the Halifax Hope in the City breakfast on Nov. 13.