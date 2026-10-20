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Marathon of Sport returns to St. John’s this weekend

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An event celebrating inclusion, competition, and the power of sport is returning to St. John’s this weekend.

The motionball Marathon of Sport takes over the PowerPlex on Saturday, bringing together more than a dozen teams to compete in a variety of sports — all while raising money for Special Olympics athletes.

Last year’s inaugural event raised more than 50-thousand dollars for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, making it the most successful first-year event in motionball’s 25-year history.

Organizers hope to build on that success this year, helping reduce financial barriers so athletes can train, compete, and represent Newfoundland and Labrador at provincial, national, and international levels.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by an awards presentation and social at the Swilers Rugby Complex.

Community members, businesses, and teams are encouraged to get involved.

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