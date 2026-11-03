Mandatory masking returning to provincial health facilities

Health, News November 3rd, 2026

Masks will once again be mandatory at Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services facilities starting Wednesday, November 4.

The change in requirements follows an increase in respiratory illnesses and outbreaks across the province.

Masks will be required beginning 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for healthcare workers, volunteers and visitors in all areas where patients are present, as well as well as inpatient, ambulatory care and long term care facilities.

The masking requirement is anticipated to end March 31, 2027.