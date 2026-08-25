Man charged with arson and uttering threats after emergency services respond to fire in Kenmount Terrace

News August 25th, 2026

A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after emergency services responded to a call of a house fire in Kenmount Terrace.

It was around 6:00 p.m. that RNC officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to the scene. As a result of the fire, a shed was destroyed and there was damage to the exterior of the neighbouring homes.

Officers determined that the fire was set on purpose, and arrested Tyler Chafe on scene. Chafe was charged with arson, and four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was extremely combative with responding police officers, and media who were near the scene working.

Chafe was held in custody to appear in court today.