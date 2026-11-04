Man charged following armed robbery in downtown St. John’s

News November 4th, 2026

A 45-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an armed robbery in downtown St. John’s.

Officers responded to the incident at approximately 11:30 p.m. on February 3, 2026. The male suspect fled the scene before being located by patrol officers a short time later. He was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

The man has been charged with armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and one count of public mischief.