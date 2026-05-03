Man charged after break and enter call in Mount Pearl

Justice, News May 3rd, 2026

A 65-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a residence in Mount Pearl on May 2.

Officers were called to the home at about 4:15 p.m. after receiving information that a man was attempting to enter the residence. Police say the man and the caller were known to one another.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect on the property and arrested him without incident.

The man was taken into custody and held for a court appearance.