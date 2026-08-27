Man breaching court orders stopped by officers in Bellburns

News August 27th, 2026

RCMP in Port Saunders arrested a 66-year-old man for breaching his court-imposed conditions after stopping a vehicle during routine patrols near Bellburns.

It was around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (August 26) when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Route 430 just outside of Bellburns. The passenger in that vehicle was identified as 66-year-old Faron Trevor Bugden, whose court-imposed release order required him to abstain from contact with the driver of the vehicle.

He was arrested and transported to the Port Saunders RCMP detachment, and was expected to appear in court today on one charge of failure to comply with a release order.