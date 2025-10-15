NEWS

Man arrested on several break and enter charges

RNC officers on patrol on Tuesday evening observed a vehicle on Topsail Road that had been associated with several break and enters and pursuits with police.

Officers followed the vehicle and were able to conduct a traffic stop without incident on Suave Street in Mount Pearl.

Police arrested the 31-year-old male driver after he was identified as being wanted for another break and enter in Downtown St. John’s. He was also under investigation for more break and enters. The accused was also issued eight tickets for various breaches of the Highway Traffic Act.

The 38-year-old female passenger was identified and arrested under an active warrant, and an additional investigation continues into potential drug possession.

The vehicle was seized by police and impounded, and both accused were taken to the city lock-up, awaiting their court appearance.

