Man arrested on multiple charges following Wishingwell Road traffic stop

News November 9th, 2026

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges following an early-morning traffic stop in St. John’s.

The RNC says officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Wishingwell Road around 3:40 a.m. on November 9. A passenger in the back seat was recognized by police as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During a search following the arrest, officers located several items in the man’s possession, including bear spray.

He is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to appear in court, and three counts of breaching his release order.

The accused was taken to the St. John’s city lockup and held for a court appearance Monday morning.