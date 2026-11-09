NEWS

News

Man arrested on multiple charges following Wishingwell Road traffic stop

News

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges following an early-morning traffic stop in St. John’s.

The RNC says officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Wishingwell Road around 3:40 a.m. on November 9. A passenger in the back seat was recognized by police as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During a search following the arrest, officers located several items in the man’s possession, including bear spray.

He is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to appear in court, and three counts of breaching his release order.

The accused was taken to the St. John’s city lockup and held for a court appearance Monday morning.

Related Articles

Burin Peninsula RCMP arrests woman after responding to report of suspected impaired driver
Read more
Two drivers caught travelling 132 km/h in 50 km/h zone on Torbay Road
Read more
Springdale RCMP advise of the closure of Route 380 due to a collision
Read more
Road closed as police respond to collision on Route 380 near Dorset Collegiate on Pilley’s Island
Read more
VIDEO: Provincial government cutting gas tax on gasoline and diesel to zero beginning December 1
Read more
Back to top