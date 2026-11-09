Man arrested on Assault, Intimate Partner Violence charges in St. John’s

News November 9th, 2026

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop in downtown St. John’s.

The RNC says officers stopped a vehicle in the city centre around 10 p.m. on November 8. The man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred the previous day.

He is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and violence towards an intimate partner.

The accused was taken to the St. John’s city lockup and held for a court appearance Monday morning.