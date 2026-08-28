Man arrested in Bishop’s Falls for causing a disturbance and breaching conditions

News August 28th, 2026

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man Thursday evening (August 27) after responding to a disturbance on a roadway in Bishop’s Falls.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. police received a call regarding a suspicious person obstructing traffic and creating a hazardous situation on Main Street.

When officers arrived, they identified the man and determined he was in violation of a court-imposed condition to keep the peace, and act in a way of good behaviour in relation to a previous matter.

The man was arrested without incident and held in police custody to appear in court today.