Man arrested following disturbance at Health Sciences Centre

Health, News October 29th, 2026

A 44-year-old man was arrested following a disturbance in the waiting area of the Health Sciences Centre.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Operational Patrol Services officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at the hospital.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the man was bound by court-ordered conditions and was in breach of those conditions.

He was arrested for breach of probation and causing a disturbance and was held to appear in court the following morning.