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Lotto Max jackpot reaches record-breaking $90 million

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Tonight’s Lotto Max draw will be one for the record books as the jackpot will hit $90 million for the very first time. This week marks the first time that the jackpot has grown above the previous maximum of $80 million. In addition to the jaw-dropping jackpot, Lotto Max players will also have the chance to win one of 18 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million and 90 prizes of $100,000 each will also be available.

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t won, it will remain available for the next draw on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and the prize pool will grow even more with 20 Maxmillions prizes available. The 90 prizes of $100,000 each will also still be available to be won. The current largest lottery prize awarded in our region was a $64-million jackpot in 2024.

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