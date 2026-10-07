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Lotto Max jackpot reaches $80 million

News

The jackpot for Friday’s Lotto Max draw has climbed to $80 million, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the season in Atlantic Canada.

Along with the grand prize, there are 14 Maxmillions worth $1 million each, plus 80 MaxPlus prizes valued at $100,000 apiece. The last time an $80-million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Canada was in April, when two friends from London, Ont., claimed the top prize.

Since Lotto Max launched in 2009, players have collected more than $10 billions in winnings nationwide, including 125 jackpot wins and 1,008 Maxmillions prizes.

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