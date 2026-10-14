Lotto Max jackpot hits record $90 million

News October 14th, 2026

The Lotto Max jackpot has reached a record $90 million, the largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada.

The jackpot grew after Tuesday night’s $85-million top prize went unclaimed. The next draw is Friday, giving lottery players in Newfoundland and Labrador a chance to win the historic jackpot.

The draw will also feature 18 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each, along with at least 90 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each. It is the first time the Lotto Max jackpot has reached the $90-million limit, which was increased from $80 million earlier this year.