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Liberal opposition launches web site to let public have say on Churchill Falls

News, Politics

The Official Opposition is launching a new online resource, NLHaveYourSay.ca, to give Newfoundlanders and Labradorians a direct opportunity to share their views on the PCs’ new deal with Quebec on Churchill Falls and Gull Island and what should come next. 

Liberal Leader John Hogan and Liberal MHAs say they will also be meeting with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians throughout the province to hear directly from residents. Liberal MHAs will bring their concerns, feedback and ideas back to the House of Assembly during the upcoming sitting at the end of October. 

The Liberals are encouraging Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to visit NLHaveYourSay.ca, share their views and help shape the conversation about what comes next on the Churchill River.

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