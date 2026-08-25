Lewisporte RCMP investigating fatal weekend crash

News August 25th, 2026

Lewisporte RCMP is investigating a single vehicle crash on Route 340 Sunday evening that resulted in the death of one man.

Around 6:00 p.m. on August 23, Lewisporte RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 340 (Road to the Isles), near the turn-off for Route 345.

The driver and a passenger were transported to hospital in Twillingate. The driver, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced deceased on arrival at the hospital, while the passenger was assessed and is receiving treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

To protect the privacy of the driver, passenger and their loved ones, no additional details will be publicly shared at this time.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador offers its condolences to the friends, family and community of the deceased.